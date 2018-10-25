Hate Crime: 2 Black People Killed In Kentucky Kroger Shooting, Shooter Told Witness “Whites Don’t Kill Whites”

2 Black People Killed In Kentucky Kroger Shooting

Two Black people were killed in Jeffersontown, KY yesterday when a man entered a local Kroger grocery store and began to open fire at a man according to WFLX.

Upon leaving the store, the shooter opened fired on a woman he encountered in the parking lot. When the shooter came in contact with a white man armed with a gun, he reportedly told that man “whites don’t kill whites”

Don’t take it from us, take it from the son of the man who confronted the shooter…

THE LATEST: Multiple sources have confirmed to WAVE 3 News that both victims shot and killed at Kroger were black. It appears today's shooting was racially motivated >> https://t.co/yCO263aPy3 pic.twitter.com/c5A7eO1UO8 — wave3news (@wave3news) October 25, 2018

Rest in peace to the man and woman who lost their lives due to this senseless violence. Rest in Hell to the shooter.