Hate Crime: 2 Black People Killed In Kentucky Kroger Shooting, Shooter Told Witness “Whites Don’t Kill Whites”
- By Bossip Staff
2 Black People Killed In Kentucky Kroger Shooting
Two Black people were killed in Jeffersontown, KY yesterday when a man entered a local Kroger grocery store and began to open fire at a man according to WFLX.
Upon leaving the store, the shooter opened fired on a woman he encountered in the parking lot. When the shooter came in contact with a white man armed with a gun, he reportedly told that man “whites don’t kill whites”
Don’t take it from us, take it from the son of the man who confronted the shooter…
Rest in peace to the man and woman who lost their lives due to this senseless violence. Rest in Hell to the shooter.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.