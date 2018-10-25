GALLERY: Drake’s 2000s Party Brought The Fresh Smell Of Velour & Sweaty Bandanas To Hollywood

Celebrity Friends Join In On The Flashback

Drake brought the 2000s nostalgia for his 32nd birthday bash on Wednesday.

At Goya Studios in Hollywood, everyone from Chris Brown to Swizz Beatz to French Montana showed up to celebrate the Champagne Papi.

For his 2000s get-up, Drizzy took notes from Fabolous in the 2002 “Trade It All (Part 2)” music video.

Fab seemed to approve since he shared a still from his video beside a pic of Drake’s outfit, writing, “Ready to trade it all. Nailed the look for the 2000s Party! Scorpio Season. Happy Birthday my brother.”

Then, in an outfit change, Drizzy conjured up Sean Jean essence with a classic velour tracksuit.

Along with the 2000s vibe, the decorations for the bash also reflected the “Sandra’s Room” theme, named after his mom. The room featured flowers with throwback pics of Drake, a 7-Eleven section selling Slurpees and snacks, a wall made to look like it was from the Blockbuster Video rental store, and cars from the MTV show Pimp My Ride.

To top everything off, Drake’s b-day cake was styled after the retro cell phone, the Motorola Timeport, and the rapper got behind the DJ decks every now and then to play his favorite 2000s tracks. Of course, Swizz Beatz assisted in the jams line-up as well.

Hit the next pages to check out all the throwback lewks from Drizzy and friens.