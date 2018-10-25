Kovered Kulture: Cardi Says She Rejected Seven Figure Offer For Offset Offspring Pictures

Cardi B Says She Turned Down Baby Picture Offer, Talks Nicki Minaj

Cardi B was a (FaceTime) guest with Ebro Darden on his Beats 1 show on Apple Music Wednesday and spoke candidly on motherhood, her single “Money” being leaked, and internet hate.

Things got especially interesting however when she spoke on her still as of yet unseen baby girl Kulture, who Cardi’s purposely keeping out of the spotlight.

According to mommy Bardi, she was offered seven-figures (that’s at least $1 million, folks) to share the first public pics of her daughter but she declined.

Why? Well because of disgusting comments from people on the internet who were threatening her baby. Things are so tumultuous apparently that she’s hired a private investigator for help.

“I can show you screenshots of comments. Who are these people threatening my child?” said Cardi. “It’s just really disgusting, disturbing things. We just don’t want to show our baby right now. I got offered seven figures [to show Kulture], but I’m just not ready yet. I get so many disgusting text messages, I had to hire a private investigator to figure out who sends me this s***.”

In addition to speaking on Kulture, Cardi told Ebro that Nicki Minaj fans helped spread the leak of her track “Money”….

“This happens all the time, you know? When you give it to streaming services, it might go to a freakin’ different country […] and somebody from there leaked it. And, you know, people don’t like you, so they’re gonna keep spreading it […] It was literally the people who hate me who posted it. My fans were like, ‘Please, don’t post it. Everything that I do, they be on it before my fans . . . Seems like you love me, so it’s like, f - - k it. I can’t retract it; I might as well put it out.”

and she denied that it was ever a Nicki diss.

“The way that I came up, it was never about dissing nobody, and I still feel like I don’t need to diss anybody for nothing. My music was never about that. I have a short temper, so that’s like doing things that I don’t stand for. I don’t like when people be subbing me. So why would I subbing you on music? And any problem that I have, I always address people face-to-face. I don’t care. It’s whatever the energy’s like. I don’t care.”

Catdi also added that she “doesn’t care” about being in the same room as Onika and her actions with her will be determined by “what the energy’s like.” Sounds like she’s not looking for trouble but if Nicki starts it…

