Real Friends: Charlamagne Tha God Explains Why He Cancelled His Mental Health Discussion With Kanye [Video]

Charlamagne Explains His Relationship With Kanye On Colbert

Charlamagne Tha God has stuck with Kanye throughout the course of his many antics, but this time, he had to keep it real with the rapper about his mental health.

The Breakfast Club host and New York Times best-selling author planned an event in New York, where he and Ye were meant to discuss their individual struggles with mental health. About a week before it went down, though, Charlamagne ended up canceling the whole thing, saying he didn’t think the conversation would be productive at this particular moment in time.

Earlier this week, C Tha God stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote his latest book, and he explained in more depth his choice of canceling the event.

Peep the clip from Charlamagne’s interview with Stephen down below to hear what went down when he contacted Ye’s team about his decision.