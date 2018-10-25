Copiously Chocolate Kelly Rowland Denies Claims She’s Blatantly Bleaching Her Brown Skin

Kelly Rowland is the latest celeb to speak out on claims that she bleaches her skin. The songstress recently used her Instagram stories to shun fans who thought she’d ever lighten her beautiful brown skin.
After Kelly posted this picture promoting her Smoke x Mirrors sunglass line…

some disillusioned fans accused her of bleaching.

According to Kellz, it’s just lighting and she would NEVER give up her gorgeous chocolate complexion.

“I just landed in L.A. and I saw that a lot of people are like, ‘Oh my god, she bleaches her skin!’,” said Kelly. “Dude, I am still chocolate, forever chocolate, proud to be chocolate! Shout out to all my chocolate girls!”

Nice try trolls!

Kelly is the second celeb this week to be accused of bleaching, dancehall artist Spice got the same treatment before it was revealed that her super light skin tone was for a new music video.

Surely you didn’t think gorgeous Godiva goddess Kelly was trying to go lighter, did you?

