Scary: More “Suspicious Packages” Delivered To Maxine Waters, Joe Biden And Robert De Niro

Maxine Waters, Robert De Niro and Joe Biden Sent Mailbomb Packages

If you thought yesterday’s mailbomb nightmare was over, the sick joke’s on you.

A Los Angeles Times reported states that Congresswoman Maxine Waters was sent a package containing the same type of bomb that sent America into a panic yesterday.

According to NYDailyNews, another “suspicious package” was found in the Tribeca building where actor Robert De Niro leases office space. Additionally, former Vice President Joe Biden was sent a package that was discovered in his home state of Delaware.

These three have now been added to the list of public figures who have adamantly opposed Donald Trump including Barack and Michell Obama, Hillary Clinton, and John Brennan at CNN.

Federal and local authorities are still investigating each of these packages for clues as to who might be responsible. BOSSIP have more information for you as it becomes available.