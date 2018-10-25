Law It Like I Suit It: Migos Sued By Rapper Claiming They Stole “Walk It Talk It”

Migos Sued Over Their Track “Walk It Talk It”

The Migos in trouble….

Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff are now facing legal action over their Culture II single “Walk It Talk It,” according to reports from TMZ.

Leander C. Pickett, who releases music under the name M.O.S., says that he released a similar sounding song also titled “Walk It Like I Talk It” back in 2007. The track went on to feature on a DJ Folk mixtape the following year.

In the documents obtained by the publication, Pickett says he realized in January 2018 that Migos had released a track on their album with a strikingly similar title — “Walk It Talk It” — which, according to M.O.S., uses a “substantial portion” of his version.

Take a listen to both tracks and see the similarity for yourself below:

It’s true that when you listen to both songs, it’s hard not to hear the similarities between them, especially in the chorus to the songs. For what it’s worth, Pickett says he filed for a copyright on his song in March of 2018.

Pickett is suing Migos and Capitol Records in an effort to get paid … since according to him, it is his song they stole. He also wants a judge to stop Migos from any future use of his composition.

Though from listening to both songs, it seems like this guy could have a case, there was another track that most people thought influenced Migos’ track before this lawsuit came out.

A track by Intoxicated featuring Baby D called, “Walk It” is also strikingly similar to the Migos “Walk It Talk It,” and fans have been speculating that this is where the trio got their inspiration since their song was first released.

You can hear that track down below, as well.

So what do you think–does M.O.S. have a case against the Migos?