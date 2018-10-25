Mic Drop: Andrew Gillum Properly Seasons Rick DeSantis After Sassy Response About Racist Affiliation [Video]

Andrew Gillum Goes Hard At Rick DeSantis In Second Gubernatorial Debate

Andrew Gillum is smothering his Florida gubernatorial opponent Rick DeSantis with the plastic that covered the couches of our ancestors.

The two men were front-and-center last night for their second debate and we’re pretty sure that DeSantis doesn’t have a patch of skin left on his caucasian man cakes after the a$$-kickin’ that he’s taken over the past week.

While Andrew Gillum has given DeSantis a plethora of brutal bars, this verse he kicked last would make Eminem vomit all of mom’s beloved spaghetti.

Down goes mayo! Down goes mayo!