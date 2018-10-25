“Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” Masika Calls Bow Wow’s Gal Pal Kiyomi A “Video Hoe” (Exclusive Clip)

“Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” Airs Thursday Nights On WeTV

Bow Wow’s old friend Masika delivers some tough talk to the rapper about the state of his dating life in the latest episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

Fetty Wap’s baby mama and Bow Wow get together for drinks at the studio, and she tells him that he needs to date other women besides Instagram models and “video hoes.”

“You gotta let the video hoes alone,” Masika tells Bow Wow. “Here’s the thing; you’re dating somebody who doesn’t allow you to be yourself.”

Check out the clip above.