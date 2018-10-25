Viral Clip Of 13-Year-Old Getting Bullied With Gun To His Head Sparks Outrage

A Furious Mother Speaks Out

One viral video served as another example of when bullying goes too far.

In Independence, Missouri, kids were caught on camera bullying a 13-year-old, even going as far as holding a gun to his head. The victim was identified as Darren, according to Fox 4 News, and in the clip, he’s kneeling while other kids are yelling at him to kiss their feet. They go on to use racial slurs and eventually, someone pulls out a gun and holds it to Darren’s head. You can watch the disturbing video here.

Two minors and a 17-year-old have been apprehended by the Independence police in relation to the video. The 17-year-old turned himself into the police on Tuesday.

Darren’s mother, Emily Bridges, was outraged by the clip. She said her son came home with bruises on his face on Saturday. She was trying to figure out the reason for the bruises when her younger son showed her the bullying video.

“I was hurt,” Bridges said. “I was angry. I was crying. I was mad. I was upset because he didn’t defend himself.”

To make matters worse, Emily said Darren is also on the autism spectrum.

“It’s sad that other kids think it’s OK to treat people that way,” Bridges said. “I don’t want my kids to treat people that way, and I don’t allow them to.”

After the gun was pulled on Darren in the video, another person threw a punch at him. Bridges says the people who attacked her son also stole money from him.

She went to the police about the incident and said, at first, they didn’t seem to be too concerned.

“He just really said that they’re minors. There’s not a lot that happens to them,” Bridges said. “They have to do community service. There’s not a lot. I should just keep Darren away from there and keep him at home.”

When the video of Darren’s assault made rounds on social media, Bridges said she got some support from the community. She hopes the clip will serve as a lesson to other kids and teens about bullying. “I hope the other kids see this and see that those actions and those behaviors are not OK,” Bridges said.