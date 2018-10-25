Rickey Smiley, ‘Sister Circle’ & Eva Marcille Attend TV One’s ‘Rickey Smiley For Real’ Season 5 Premiere

“Rickey Smiley For Real” Season 5 Premiere

Rickey Smiley’s hit show is back and he brought out a gang of Atlanta celebrities to celebrate. Earlier this week TV One pre-screened the season five premiere episode of “Rickey Smiley For Real” for VIPs at Regal Atlantic Station.

In attendance at the premiere included “Real Housewife” Eva Sterling (Marcille)…

Syleena Johnson, Ms. Quad, Trina Braxton, Rashan Ali of “Sister Circle”…

Lisa Wu…

Tamika Scott of Xscape and more.

Following the screening, nationally syndicated radio host Willie Moore Jr. conducted a Q&A with the cast.

Bossip was in attendance and we spoke with Rickey who emphasized the importance of HBCus like his beloved Tuskegee University and Talladega College before telling us all about season 5 of his family-friendly reality show.

Season five of the hit franchise returns to TV One with more fun, family drama and life challenges on Tuesday, October 30th at 8 p.m./7C. T

We also caught up with Gary With Da Tea who told us about defeating cancer, something he’ll share more about on the show.

Congrats Gary!