Following An Injury For Childish Gambino, Travis Scott Takes His Place At Voodoo Fest

Unfortunately for fans of the multi-talented rapper, Childish Gambino’s headlining set at the 2018 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans has been canceled. In the middle of what the performer referred to as his last tour under his current moniker, Glover reportedly sustained and injury while in Dallas during a stop on his This Is America Tour–which forced him to cancel (or reschedule) a few of his shows, including his headlining set for Voodoo Fest.

With all bad news comes a silver lining, and the bright side for Gambino’s cancellation is actually a pretty big one. Despite the unfortunate news, the bigger story is that Travis Scott will be taking his fellow artist’s place at the New Orleans festival. Scott is officially set to join others including 21 Savage, Janelle Monáe, and Tinashe at the highly anticipated festival.

The festival announced news of the switch on social media, saying the following: “Travis Scott will be bringing ASTROWORLD to New Orleans and headlining Voodoo Festival on Saturday, October 27. Voodoo Festival organizers have learned that under doctor’s orders Childish Gambino has been advised to continue recovery on his recent tour injury and will be forced to cancel his upcoming performance at the festival this weekend.”

Though fans are obviously sad about the news of no Gambino, Travis Scott is definitely a pretty good consolation prize.

The 2018 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience will take place Oct 26 to Oct 28.