BlackInkCrew: Young Bae’s Korean Mama Discovering She’s Swirling Was Messy AF

Young Bae’s Baby Daddy And Mother Clash

If you’ve been following along with Black Ink Crew, you know the timeline of Young Bae’s romance with her boo Rob. They went from going on a date a few seasons back to now raising a beautiful swirly baby named Niko. It was last season when Bae visited Korean to check on her mother and there is where she told us about her abusive father and offered for her mom to come to America.

Bae’s mom passed on the idea then but last night, Bae sprung news her mom was coming to live with her, Rob and the baby — And here’s how things are getting MESSY…

Bae NEVER spoke with Rob about her mom living with them, AND she NEVER mentioned that Rob was black and the baby was mixed.

Bae waited until the LAST minute to tell Rob that her mom was staying with them for 3 months!! #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/SeLbwYsUNc — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) October 25, 2018

All of these things came to a head as soon as her mother landed in America.

When Bae’s mom arrived she had a lot of Korean words to say about Rob. But viewers can’t get over the fact that Bae lied to both of them…

So you mean to tell me , Bae didn’t tell her mom she had a wholeee baby with a black man ??? #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/iTkBxSpHaH — Hey , I'm Susie (@respectDAcookie) October 25, 2018

