Bye, Bish: Megyn Kelly’s “Disastrous” TODAY Show Likely To Be Cancelled, Her NBC Career In Limbo

Megyn Kelly’s NBC Career Likely To Be Over After Blackface Comments

Megyn Kelly should have never been hired in the first damn place, but it appears that her most recent racist rhetoric is going to be the nail in the coffin of her sordid career.

According to a CNN report, Kelly will not be filming her show this week and is unlikely to return. NBC News executives have long thought her show was a “disaster” long before this week’s Blackface debacle.

The DailyMail is reporting the Megyn’s staff staged a full-fledged revolt against her by reporting to the human resources department to document their “disgust” with her comments how they “don’t like her personally” either. NBC insiders also state that Kelly and Executive Producer Jenny Levin have “created a toxic environment” and should both be fired immediately.

While Kelly is scheduled to take part in the network’s midterm election coverage, she might be too toxic to bring back that quickly. It is also reported that Megyn has split with her talent agency, CAA, and has hired a lawyer. Perhaps to negotiate a fair exit out of her contract with is worth $23 million in year two of a three-year contract.

We damn sure won’t miss Megyn, even if all those shameless Black people applauding her for her weak-a$$ on-air apolo-cry yesterday do.

Ding-dong the WASPy witch is dead.