StaceyAbrams: Get Familiar With The Woman Who Might Become America’s First Black Female Governor

Stacey Abrams: Everything You Need To Know

When it comes to being resilient, self-made and badass in a White male dominated political world — only a Black woman like Stacey Abrams can execute those qualities with ease.

You’ve probably heard about the Yale Law School graduate/ novelist who won the Democratic primaries in Georgia and will probably replace the state’s Republican governor, Nathan Deal. But there’s so much more to learn about the Mississippi born candidate who served six years as both the first black Democratic leader in the state House and the first woman.

Just last month, Abrams told Essence,

“Black women have demonstrated an enthusiasm and engagement in politics that is unmatched. So, for me, using and leveraging that community is critical to winning, but it is the beginning.”

Well said, sis! Check out a list of things you should know about Stacey Abrams, who may become the first Black woman to ever become governor in the United States.