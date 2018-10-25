Some Beautiful Black Matrimony-dom: Russell Wilson Surprises Wifey Ciara For Her Birthday

Russell Wilson Surprises Ciara For Her Birthday After Her Show

Happy Born Day CiCi! Ciara is celebrating her birthday today and the singer shared a very special video of her jumping right into hubby Russell Wilson’s arms after he surprised her by showing up backstage following a performance Wednesday night.

When bae surprises you after you get off the stage.. you jump on him ☺️😍. #Birthday Lovin is ALL I wanted and he gave it to me 😜😘

So sweet. We just love this marriage! Russell’s birthday wishes for his wife didn’t end there. The athlete and entrepreneur took to Instagram to express his adoration:

My Love… every day you bring love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, and so much faith to our family and today is just another special day that we get to celebrate having you in our lives. Happy Birthday Baby. You just keep getting younger. I Love You. @Ciara

So sweet right? We love that the kids were included in the birthday wishes. Hit the flip for some more precious pics of Future and Sienna.