Scraggly-Haired Black Teen “Becky” From Dr. Phil Kicks Her Hateful Delusion Up A Notch While Touring L.A. [Video]

Wannabe Becky On Dr. Phil Takes Her Identity Crisis To L.A. Streets

This bih still talking…

Dr. Phil is back with another clip of Treasure, the Black teenage girl who identifies as Caucasian. Yesterday we introduced you to Treasure and she said some awful things about her own people, like Black people “look like gorillas” and are “fat & ugly.” And despite looking like she still uses a hot comb, Treasure insists that her hair grows “naturally straight.”

In this clip, Treasure cruises down two polarizing Los Angeles neighborhoods, and what she says about the people is mind-boggling.

Do you think this girl can be helped????