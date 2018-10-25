Freaks Came Out! Von Miller And His Marshmallow Thick Bae Host Halloween Bash Full Of BADDIES

Von Miller & Wifey Megan Denise Host Popping Costume Party

NFL baller Von Miller and his ex-stripper boo Megan Denise are still going strong! So strong, the couple dressed up and hosted an early Halloween bash. Von shared photos of himself with Megan dressed in their complementary get-ups at his party, but we’re hearing there were lots of FINE women in attendance — although Von only had eyes for Megan.

Megan appears to be a THICK army brat and Von is a cowboy as their costumes. In the caption of the photo, Von got cute with a ring emoji next to Megan’s IG handle. He seems smitten, right???

Megan also posted a photo and in the comments, Von writes “I love everything about you PepperAnn.” Awwww! How long before these two are married and knocked-up?

Back to the party, though! LOTS of thick women were there. Like Charmaine and Katt from “Black In Chicago”, DJ Duffey and a handful of non-famous ladies with their cakes out.

Hit the flip for more flicks from Vonnie and Megan’s super BANGIN’ Halloween bash.