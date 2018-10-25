New Music: K Camp & Wiz Khalifa Drop Single “Clouds”

K Camp & Wiz Khalifa Drop New Single “Clouds”

Today K Camp dropped a new single from his upcoming RARE Sound album, which will be released on November 2nd. “Clouds” featuring Wiz Khalifa is the latest release from K Camp’s new album which also features

guest appearances from Lil Durk, UnoTheActivist, Nessly, as well as RARE Sound artists TrueStory Gee and GENIUS. Earlier this month, K Camp released the first visual from the album, “Can’t Go Home” featuring GENIUS. Listen to “Clouds” here, let us know what you think!