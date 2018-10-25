Yesterday Struggle: Joe Budden’s Throwback Fashion Choices Are Getting Dragged Back To Pump It Up Land

Joe Budden’s Fits Get Clowned

Joe Budden is a man of man hats. Most of them are ill-fitting but that’s okay. No, for real, he’s a multimedia maven with his podcast and his Revolt show blowing up the internet at every turn. With that fame, he’s more prone to internet clowning and jokes at his expense. For some reason random photos of Budden in his sartorial heyday of big a$$ clothes. Like this:

Joe Budden got on the "our ice cream machine broke" 13s pic.twitter.com/SEj158A5D7 — . (@gregslim) October 25, 2018

Here’s the kicker: he still dresses like a wizard. His oversized clothes and throwback swag have been getting clowned all over the internets and it’s pure comedy. Take a look and enjoy…