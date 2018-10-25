SMH: Tyler The Creator Crashed His Tesla Into A Parked Car, But The Victim Is Excited For A Pay Day

Tyler The Creator Got Into A Car Wreck Early Thursday Morning

Tyler The Creator was involved in a car wreck very early Thursday morning on Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles, California. The rapper reportedly smashed his Tesla Model X into a parked car.

The crash, according to the LAPD, happened around 12:30 AM, as Tyler pushed the parked vehicle 50 feet into the street following the collision. His white Tesla appeared completely totaled, along with the car it crashed into.

Officials say that luckily, no injuries were reported, but it’s unclear how the rapper himself is doing following the incident.

Sources that were around for the accident told The Blast that Tyler seemed composed as police arrived on the scene, and then he proceeded to quickly walk away as cameras began to notice the accident involved a celebrity. It is still not clear whether or not a sobriety test was performed following the incident.

Witnesses at the scene of the accident didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary inside the star’s vehicle, other than a fur hat and some “nice clothes.”

Tyler The Creator was not arrested, and a police report was left on the victim’s car identifying the rapper as the owner of the Tesla. Photographers interviewed the man whose car was hit by the rapper, and he definitely thinks the entire thing is a bummer–as would anybody who had their parked car completely totaled. But luckily for him–at least in his eyes–he’s excited for a “decent check” that he plans on receiving since he got smashed into by a wealthy celeb.

Both cars ended up being towed from the scene, and Tyler has not yet commented on the incident.

Tyler The Creator has long been known to be obsessed with cars and is constantly rapping about them, so it goes without saying that he’s probably super bummed about getting in a wreck. Luckily for him, he probably owns a few more that he can drive for the time being.