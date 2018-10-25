Redemption: Jay Rock And Kendrick Lamar Pull Up In Top’s Red Charger In “Wow Freestyle” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Jay Rock Releases “Wow Freestyle” Video Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Jay Rock‘s album Redemption is still up for one of the best of the year and TDE isn’t taking their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter.
Today we get another super creative visual for the Kendrick Lamar collab “Wow Freestyle”.
These guys might have the top 10 music videos of the year to themselves.
