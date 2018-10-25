WELP: Tamar Braxton Wishes Her Ex-Friend Monica A Happy Birthday—Here’s Why They Fell Out

WELP!

Tamar Braxton Says Monica Doesn’t Like Her

In case you forgot, once upon a time fellow singers Tamar Braxton and Monica Brown were AT LEAST cool—but now they’re friends no more. Tamar once again reminded fans that she and Monica no longer associate when she sent her a birthday message on Shante Broadus’ Instagram page.

“Sheon like me for whatever but I love her and her movement,” said Tamar in the comments section.

You sure you don’t know, Tamar?

Back in September 2017 Tamar told Wendy Williams that Monica was one of three people she unfollowed on Instagram, including Kandi and Tiny Harris. Why??? Because the ladies posted a clip of Toya Wright on her old show, “The Real” and she felt betrayed.

According to Tamar however, she was only temporarily unfollowing the ladies but when she went to refollow Monica, she was blocked.

“Nope [no beef], everything is amazing,” said Tamar about her relationship with Tiny.”I just supported her last week with her basketball game, we hung out in Vegas, we got our entire life.” “I’m gonna go back to the day when everybody got in their feelings and wrote books about me unfollowing them,” said Tamar subtly shading Toya Wright.

“I unfollowed Monica, I unfollowed Tiny, I unfollowed Kandi…I unfollowed everybody that day that posted THAT show [“The Real”] I was rightfully in my feelings, it was nothing personal. “She [Monica] wasn’t even on “The Real” that day, I unfollowed everybody because I didn’t wanna see it,” she added. “I had every intent of following everybody back. I unfollowed at least 30 people that day, when I went to follow her back she had blocked me.”

.@TamarBraxtonHer sets the record straight about her relationships with Tiny and Monica. Keep watching: https://t.co/GHeybPGxJq pic.twitter.com/52vjGd5UPX — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) September 28, 2017

I guess Tamar thought she and Monica were cool because they were both on the “Great Xscape” tour—-but clearly NAW.

What do YOU think about Tamar reminding fans that she and Monica aren’t friends?