Astro-Home: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Drop $13.5 Million On A Beverly Hills Mansion

Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Are Moving To Beverly Hills

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are ready to settle down as a family and live in Beverly Hills, and they just dropped a fortune on their new, not-so-humble abode.

TMZ has confirmed that the new parents recently purchased their first mansion together, and they will be residing in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood of Los Angeles. They bought the crib for a whopping $13.45 million and they own the home as joint tenants–so they’re co-owners. Presumably, that means they went halfsies on the crib, but there’s no concrete info on how the two starts split the pay for their new home.

This is the first property Kylie and Travis own together, but according to Kylie, it isn’t the first time the two of them will be shacking up with one another. Even though the 21-year-old mom currently lives in Hidden Hills with her best friend Jordyn Woods, she revealed in an interview a few months back that her and Travis, “never miss a night with one another.”

Their new pad is absolutely beautiful, and the master bedroom alone is a whopping 2,300 square feet. Obviously, their house has every other luxury you could imagine, including a multi-car garage, a gym, a massage room and much, much more.

Like we mentioned before, Kylie already owns a home by herself in Hidden Hills, and for that one, she dropped $12 million–so this new house is a bit of a family upgrade. That was her fourth property, and this will be her fifth. She also just recently listed a pricey plot of land for $5.55 mil.

You can check out pictures of the new pad over on TMZ, looks like a pretty good place to raise baby Stormi and any other kiddos they might have soon.