Homecoming SZN: #YouTubeBlack FanFest Dazzles Sold Out Crowd At Howard University

#YouTubeBlack FanFest Electrifies Howard U.

YouTube returned to the Mecca for its 2nd Annual #YouTubeBlack FanFest that attracted over 1,400 students and alumni for a standing room-only interactive experience featuring Howard’s Showtime marching band and step team as well as performances by social media sensations Ari Lennox, Summerella, Kyle Exum, KevOnStage, TPindell, Dormtainment, Khadi and more.

Silky-voiced siren Jhene Aiko came thru and closed out the eStar-studded Homecoming event that treated guests to an exciting blend of new-age comedy, soul-soothing grooves and engaging one-on-one meet & greets where fans had the opportunity to take pics with their favorite YouTuber.

You can catch the replay of #YouTubeBlack FanFest 2018 at www.youtube.com/fanfest (show begins at 14:50).

Feature photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images