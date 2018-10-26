“Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” Ernest Calls Out Momma Dee’s Drinking Problem (Exclusive Clip)

“Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” Airs Friday Nights On WeTV

Ernest confides in the group that he’s worried and scared about the state of Momma Dee’s drinking in the latest episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.”

The couples are enjoying a meal when Ernest makes his feelings known about his troubled wife, a star of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” He says that his wife becomes a totally different person when she drinks.

“It does something to her,” Ernest tells Puma and Quani.

But instead of fighting back, Momma Dee agrees that she can go overboard on drink and pledges to cut back going forward.

Peep the episode description: