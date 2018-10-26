She IS Bad, Though: A Look At Asia’h Epperson, The Woman In The Middle Of The T.I. Infidelity Scandal Everyone Is Talking About

Who Is Asia’h Epperson

If you’ve been watching T.I.’s Family Hustle or been paying attention to the news here then you know that T.I. and Tiny’s marriage isn’t on the best terms right now. A lot of it has to do with T.I.’s indiscretions, namely his extramarital relationships. One such…um…situation, revolves around actress and Greenleaf star Asia’h Epperson.

If you recall, video spread around the internets of T.I. backstage looking like he was grabbing Asia’h’s rear end, sparking rumors, fights and craziness. On this week’s episode of the show, we saw the behind-the-scenes of how the couple in turmoil handled things and it surely was not pretty at all.

Asia’h responded, briefly.

Damn…anyone else need a story line?!🙄 — Asia'h Epperson (@AsiahEpperson) October 23, 2018

We understand her frustration and really the frustration everyone (but T.I.) is feeling.

Anyway, what do you know about Asia’h besides her right cheek being the center of celebrity drama? Well, take a look at some pics and see more the beautiful actress and what she’s up to.