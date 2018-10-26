To Freedom! 10 Women Who People Keep BEGGING To Leave Their Men Behind

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

Women Who Everyone Wants To Leave If there’s one thing that fans love doing it’s sticking their noses all up in celebrity’s business. Especially celebrity relationship business. That’s exactly what happens with these women. They’ve dealt with cheating, lies, or straight up wack dudes. As a result, fans are begging them to leave their men behind for good. That’s bad Karma, fans. But go off. Take a look at some women people want freed.

Teairra Mari – Her man, Akbar, allegedly has siser wives on the side and allegedly leaked her sex tape. Allegedly. And she’s with him because the D is bomb? Ma’am.

Beyonce – There are STILL some people who want her to leave him because he cheated years ago. Get over it.

Tiny – T.I. just can’t get right, always out here with his side chicks and whatnot. They spend so much time divorcing and not divorcing that folks want her to just move on.

Kim Kardashian – It’s true. The way Kanye has been acting, folks are ready for her to just move on for good.

Khloe Kardashian – Whatever is going on with her and Tristan, it seems apparent that he’s out here living his best single life and she needs to get with the program for good.

Cardi B – She’s been harassed online for months over Offset’s alleged cheating and the fights she’s gotten in because of it. But it doesn’t look like she’s going anywhere.

Rasheeda – Her and Kirk have been going around in circles for years and he has side babies and side chicks galore. All on national TV. SMH.

Eniko Hart – Kevin had her out in the streets looking crazy with his dirty dogging ways and the internet has been trying to free her ever since.