Rolling Pampers: Rapper Curren$y Hosts Two Cute Baby Showers For His Swirly Jet Life Seed

Curren$y Is Preparing To Become A Papi

Congratulations to Louisiana rapper Curren$y, 37. The boss is getting ready to add a “father” to his title and he seems excited! Shante Scott Franklin, better known by his stage name Curren$y revealed he’s having a BOY! And we learned that they are naming is Cruise. How cool is that? Here is the mother of his Jet Life seed showing off her baby bump.

So sweet! The rapper has a lot to forward along with the baby. He will be releasing a project with Freddie Gibbs, Fetti, slated for an October 31st release.

Back in August, Curren$y and girlfriend Laiken Joy announced to social media they were expected a baby. The parents to be recently celebrated two baby showers, sharing flicks of the events on instagram. Curren$sy says they “had one shower on her turf”. Another baby shower went down just days ago with his friends and family present and the gifts were cooler than a polar bear’s toenail.

Hit the flip to see flicks from Curren$y’s baby showers.