No Guwop For You! Gucci Mane Dodging Baby Mama’s $20,000 A Month Child Support Request

Gucci Mane’s Baby Mama Asking For More Child Support Guwop

Gucci Mane may want to stop “fronting” for the skreets or just pay up more mula to his baby’s mama. Since 2011, Gucci has been paying $2,076 per month in support, but Sheena Evans, the mother of his 11-year-old son Keitheon, is looking for an increase to $20,000 per month.

According to The Blast, on October 17 (the irony), Big Guwop filed documents responding to a lawsuit from his baby mama. Currently, Sheena says the new number is based off the hip-hop star increasingly lavish lifestyle and more lucrative career. The original number was reportedly based off Gucci’s income when he wasn’t making much money, but Sheena points out the last few years have been great for his bank account, including a revival in his music and a reality show on BET.

According to the report, Sheena cites his recent wedding to Keyshia Ka’Oir as proof of more funds, which they claimed on TV cost $1 million.

In his response, Gucci denies that he making lots more money, and also denies that his wedding cost a million bucks. Interesting! Gucci wants the judge to beleive his income hasn’t changed since 2011, and claims that he’s already paying the health insurance and medical expenses for their son. He doesn’t believe an increase is due to Evans, and wants the entire case tossed out.

So far there hasn’t been an update on how the judge will rule. How do YOU think this will all play out for Sheena?