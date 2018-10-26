BLOOP! NeNe Blasts A ‘Desperate, Dehydrated’ Woman Claiming She Had A Baby With Her Son

NeNe Leakes Responds To Woman Who Claims She Had A Baby With Bryson

Is NeNe Leakes a “Glam-ma” for a second time? That’s the question that’s being asked now that a woman’s claiming to have a baby with her son.

An Atlanta woman named Symone Davis has come forward and she’s alleging that NeNe’s son Bryson Bryant is the father of her 1-year-old.

Symone reached out to RadarOnline and she’s BIG mad that the reality TV grandma couldn’t care less about her alleged grandbaby. According to Symone, NeNe thinks she’s an “opportunist” and won’t pay the child, Blaze Kai Davis, any mind.

“It’s so sad, she wants nothing to do with her grandson,” Davis, 27, told Radar. “She’s so selfish, and only cares about herself and her fame.” “Nene wants to keep my baby a secret,” Davis continued. “She has some nerve, and told me she thinks I’m an opportunist and that she doesn’t want me to have any fame from her name. It’s crazy because I used to like her and be cool with her. I’ve been to her house, we’ve partied together. She was cool at first but now that I’ve had a baby by her son, she switched up.”

Symone’s claiming that she’s tried for months to get Bryant to pay child support for the little boy to no avail so now she’d like NeNe to pick up the slack.

“Nene needs to humble herself,” Davis said. “She didn’t come from money, and now that she has some, she’s so full of herself. I would love for her to have a relationship with her grandson, but I think it’s past that. She’s mean and she’s not happy.”

We can see why NeNe would think Symone’s chasing fame. She posted on IG that she and Bryson were given offers for two reality shows but he declined even though she wants million dollar checks.

“We have the opportunity to do 2 reality shows. But this 🤡 refused because he doesn’t want me to embarrass him on TV,” wrote the alleged baby mama. “I like Million Dollar checks💲. Where’s my pen🖋, bishh I’m signing📝✒”

Woo chile, the….

NEVER MIND.

Symone actually did a radio interview calling out NeNe and NeNe called in to clap back, hit the flip.