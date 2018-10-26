Oops: Rihanna Once Called Cardi B’s All-Gold “Money” Gloves The “Most Ghetto Sh**” Ever

Two Stars Seem To Disagree On What’s Fashion Forward

You’d think in the avante garde fashion world, certain stars wouldn’t be too judgy when it came to wardrobe choices.

But it seems, Rihanna has high standards.

Recently, Cardi B dropped her new “Money” track and the cover art for the single has Cardi sporting a pair of gold, jewel-encrusted Christian Cowan gloves.

These are the same gloves Rihanna once called “ghetto” back in August.

In a Brittish Vogue clip, RiRi is picking out clothes for her Vogue UK cover story, which was revealed in August. She takes on the styling task with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enniful and she comes across the same Christian Cowan gloves Cardi wears in the future.

“These are the most ghetto sh** I’ve ever seen in my life,” was Rihanna’s response to the gloves.

Though this clip was released months ago, the Internet couldn’t help but pull up Rihanna’s review when they saw Cardi’s fashion choice.

Rihanna said it not me 💀 cardi b pic.twitter.com/TS5NN4AqQH — BadGahMario (@TheTrendy_Nigga) October 23, 2018

Cardi has yet to comment on Rihanna’s old video or confirm whether she’s seen it or not. Either way, there were already some good Samaritans who started to calm the flames before anything popped off.

I’m just gone say this… the barbz need to stop tryna use Rihanna to diss cardi b. Rihanna has no beef with her. Focus on y’all fave and stream HER music instead of tryna find stupid shit on cardi. — lil bit** (@6_21_3_11_U) October 23, 2018

You know what they say, one person’s “ghetto” is another person’s “treasure.”