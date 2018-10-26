Are You Serious?! Cory Book And Former DNI James Clapper Receive 11th And 12th Mail Bomb

Cory Booker And James Clapper Sent Suspicious Package Bombs

Senator Cory Booker and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper are now recipients number eleven and twelve on the list of Donald Trump detractors to be sent “suspicious packages” that contain mail bombs this week.

BREAKING from @cbsnewyork sources. This was the suspicious package found at W. 52nd street postal facility and those sources say it’s similar to the rest of the packages in recent days. pic.twitter.com/yRKrPSHcy0 — Reena Roy (@reenaroy) October 26, 2018

According to NBCNews the package sent to Mr. Clapper was discovered at a postal facility in Manhattan and is identical to the other packages that the Obamas and others were sent. Again, this package was addressed to the same CNN offices that a bomb was sent to earlier this week.

The package that was addressed to Cory Booker was intercepted at mail facility in Opa Locka, Florida. Yesterday news stations were reporting speculation that all or most of these mail bombs originated from “The Sunshine State” because why wouldn’t they? It’s Florida.

BOSSIP will have more information about these bombs as it becomes available. Be safe everyone.