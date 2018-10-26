Things Get Extra Spicy For Lakeith Stanfield In This Thrilling “Girl In The Spider’s Web” Clip
- By Bossip Staff
This sequel to the international smash Girl With The Dragon Tattoo just fell out the sky but it actually looks good and stars Lakeith Stanfield who gets all Mission Impossible-y in this thrilling extended clip.
The Girl In The Spider’s Web hits theaters November 9th.
