California Cruisin’: Anderson .Paak Teams Up With Kendrick Lamar To Drop A Visual For “Tints” [Video]

Anderson .Paak And Kendrick Lamar Drop The Music Video For “Tints”

Anderson .Paak has been teasing photos of him and Kendrick Lamar for weeks now, which has fan anticipation for a “Tints” music video from the two.

Now, the wait is finally over–well, for those of us with Apple Music, at least–as the artists have finally put out the visual for their new collaboration together.

“I loved how the west coast growing up in Southern California we used to have a real sound and we just wanna bring that back,” .Paak told Lowe about Oxnard. “That’s what the record feels like, sunshine, good weather, beautiful women, great food, at night you know the freaks.”

Since .Paak is signed to Aftermath and Dr. Dre, it’s no surprise that the Apple Music crowd gets first dibs on the video. You can watch the whole thing here or get a quick preview below.