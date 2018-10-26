Life After ANTM: A Decade Later…Keenyah Hill Is Even FINER & Living Her Best Model Life In Paris

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Remember Her? Keenyah Hill Is Flourishing As A Model In Paris

In case you had any doubts, there are some “America’s Next Top Model” alumni who are out here flourishing! Add Keenah Hill to that list. Keenyah was on cycle four of Tyra’s coveted model competition show and one of fans favorites. Unfortunately, Keenyah came up second in the competition, with the winning spot going to Naima Mora. But don’t fret for her yet! Keenyah is still BEAUTIFUL.

Looks at how her skin is glowing lately.

The model is not only looking GREAT but she is booked and busy! We did our research and found out Keenyah is frequently cashing modeling checks out in Paris, France. She’s been there for the last few weeks and her modeling skills are at their apex!

View this post on Instagram

Woke up in Paris ✨

A post shared by Keenyah (@keenyah.hill) on

Where is VOGUE??? We need to see more of this talented specimen, stat! Hit the flip for more of Keenyah living her best modeling life out in Paris.

View this post on Instagram

In Self I trust 💸💵💷💶💸

A post shared by Keenyah (@keenyah.hill) on

View this post on Instagram

Sparkle baby, sparkle ✨

A post shared by Keenyah (@keenyah.hill) on

View this post on Instagram

Swim Good 🌙

A post shared by Keenyah (@keenyah.hill) on

View this post on Instagram

Belle in no need of a Beast 🌙🌹

A post shared by Keenyah (@keenyah.hill) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Be the Light where there is darkness ✨

    A post shared by Keenyah (@keenyah.hill) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Lavender Lilac Love 🍬

    A post shared by Keenyah (@keenyah.hill) on

    View this post on Instagram

    LOUVRE ✨

    A post shared by Keenyah (@keenyah.hill) on

    View this post on Instagram

    From Paris with Love ❤️

    A post shared by Keenyah (@keenyah.hill) on

    View this post on Instagram

    When In Paris… 🧡

    A post shared by Keenyah (@keenyah.hill) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.