Knocked Up: Papoose Pooch Having Remy Ma’s Already Thinking About Baby #2 [Video]

Sweet black love…

Papoose And Remy Ma Reveal They Might Have Another Baby

Papoose and Remy Ma were guests on “The Real” this week and while there they gushed over their “Golden Child” growing in Remy’s belly. As previously reported the cutely coupled up pair conceived via IVF and with that, they have two viable eggs ready for pregnancy. Remy’s already carrying one, and there’s a second one waiting that they might consider using in 2020.

“Ok, so when we did IVF, we did two cycles,” she said. “The first cycle, we only got one egg and I was nervous. I was like, let’s just do it again so we’ll have more. We got one again the second time, so we had two. One was a boy, one was a girl, but I didn’t want to know which one. Whichever one was first, put that one back first and then the other one. So I told [Papoose], if he behaves and doesn’t spoil the golden child like he’s planning to do, we have a good baby and he accepts my nanny stuff and all of that, maybe somewhere around 2020, we’ll do the other one.”

Remy also told “The Real” that her baby shower will be “Grease” themed.

“I have all the girls coming who think I’m having a girl because we don’t know, they wear pink poodle skirts. All the girls that think it’s a boy wear blue poodle skirts,” she said. “And if you have no idea, you can just wear red or black. All the guys have to be dressed like greasers in the leather jackets.”

We’re so happy for Remy and Pap, these two are such a solid couple.

Remy and Papoose performed their new song “The Golden Child” for the first time on TV on the show.