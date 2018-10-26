BlackGirlMagic 15-Year-Old ‘STEM Queen’ Encourages Peers To Explore Science, Technology, Engineering & Math

A lil positivity…

Delaware Teen Jacqueline Means Encourages Fellow Teen Girls To Explore STEM

An inspiring 15-year-old is making national headlines. Jacqueline Means, a 10th-grader at Delaware Military Academy, is well aware that subjects like science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are subjects that still intimidate many girls of color. She’s since founded the Wilmington Urban STEM Initiative to encourage fellow young Queens to explore the subjects.

She uses her Instagram to perform engaging experiments…

and is making an even bigger impact as the current reigning Miss New Castle County Outstanding Teen 2018.

Jacqueline maintains a 4.0 GPA and to date has made a positive impact on over 250 young girls in Wilmington, Delaware.

Jacqueline’s also done a TEDx and was given an award from the Governor of Delaware for her stellar impact.

Credit: JoAnn Means