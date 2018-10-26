#BlackGirlMagic 15-Year-Old ‘STEM Queen’ Encourages Peers To Explore Science, Technology, Engineering & Math
Delaware Teen Jacqueline Means Encourages Fellow Teen Girls To Explore STEM
An inspiring 15-year-old is making national headlines. Jacqueline Means, a 10th-grader at Delaware Military Academy, is well aware that subjects like science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are subjects that still intimidate many girls of color. She’s since founded the Wilmington Urban STEM Initiative to encourage fellow young Queens to explore the subjects.
She uses her Instagram to perform engaging experiments…
View this post on Instagram
I had so much fun sharing my love of STEM with other girls! Thank you PA Department of Transportation for having me as a guest speaker! 👩🏽🔬🔬#rosescholars2018 #hiddenfigures #margotleeshetterly #science #girlsinscience #girlsinsciencerock #stemwomen #stemeducation #putmeonsteve #ellenshow #bossbabe #likeaboss #smartgirls #smartgirlsrock #pageant #pageantry #pageantlife #blackgirlskillingit #blackgirlswinning #teenvolunteers #blackteensrock #volunteering #volunteerwork #delaware #delawarenow302 #wilm #sciencegirl #sciencegirlsrock #community
and is making an even bigger impact as the current reigning Miss New Castle County Outstanding Teen 2018.
Jacqueline maintains a 4.0 GPA and to date has made a positive impact on over 250 young girls in Wilmington, Delaware.
View this post on Instagram
So happy the book bags for my Girls Empowerment STEM Event finally arrived! 👩🏾🔬 Thank you Ms. Alisa, the owner of @brewhahacafe for sponsoring the book bags! I can't wait to fill them with the school supplies she sponsored as well and give out to the girls attending my Girls Empowerment STEM Event! 📚✏ #rosescholars2018 #netde #inwilm #delaware #delagram #inwilmington #cityofwilmingtonde #cityofwilmingtondelaware #inwilmington #inwilm #delawareevents #makingadifference #helpothers #socialgood #putmeonstevesshow #socialgood #giveback #givebacktothecommunity #volunteer #blackgirlsrock #steam #girlsinstemrock #womeninstem #stem #newcastlecountyde
Jacqueline’s also done a TEDx and was given an award from the Governor of Delaware for her stellar impact.
View this post on Instagram
All smiles with Governor Carney! 😁 It is so awesome that he took the time to come out and support DigiGirlz Day! We even got do a couple of experiments together! 👩🏽🔬 #RoadToMissDEOT #MissDelawareOT #WhoWillBeMissDEOT #MDEOT #MissNewCastleCountysOT #DEMediaQueen18 #netde #inwilm #GirlsInSTEM #STEM #STEMQueenDE #DE
We see you Jacqueline, kudos to you for being a beautiful #BlackGirlMagic maker!
See more of this STEM Queen on the flip!
Credit: JoAnn Means
