Superwoman, Esq. Lil’ Mo Says She’s Done Being An Artist, Set Sights On Becoming A Lawyer

Lil Mo Is Done With Music, Sets Sights On Becoming A Lawyer

Plot twist! Lil’ Mo has brought us years of entertainment and soul-cleansing realness courtesy of her music. But it sounds like Cynthia Dargan is ready to return back to her natural form.

Mo took to Instagram the other day to express her desire to transition into a new phase of her life that doesn’t involve microphones, stages or record sales…

Lil’ Mo as a lawyer huh? She certainly can talk, and would probably make a pretty impassioned argument on behalf of her client. Johnetta Cochran with braids? We’re here for it.