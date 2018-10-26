Some Knott’s Scary Farm Swirl: Eve And Her Wealthy Wedded Hubby Hit Up Halloween Hotspot With The Fam
- By Bossip Staff
Eve And Her Family Visited Knotts Scary Farm
Fall is a fun time to hit up haunted houses, pumpkin patches and other family attractions. This week “The Talk” co-host Eve did hit up Knotts Scary Farm in Buena Park along with hubby Max Cooper and his kiddos…
Eve posted about the outing on her IG. Looks like they had a blast. Are you more of a haunted house person OR do you prefer a pumpkin patch or apple picking?
