‘Hey Big Head’ SZN: Hampton, Howard AND SpelHouse Are Celebrating Homecomings This Weekend
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Hampton, Howard & Spelhouse Share Homecoming Weekend
Illustrious HBCU titans Hampton, Howard AND SpelHouse are celebrating Homecomings THE SAME DAMN WEEKEND (AGAIN) in a stressful scheduling blunder that’s making everyone pick between three of the greatest Homecomings on Earth. *Sigh* it’s cool, though, because you win with whatever weekend move to Hampton, Virginia, D.C. or ATL you choose.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Hampton, Howard and SpelHouse’s Homecoming weekend.
Continue Slideshow
Help her out!
Feature photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.