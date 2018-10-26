‘Hey Big Head’ SZN: Hampton, Howard AND SpelHouse Are Celebrating Homecomings This Weekend

- By Bossip Staff
Hampton, Howard & Spelhouse Share Homecoming Weekend

Illustrious HBCU titans Hampton, Howard AND SpelHouse are celebrating Homecomings THE SAME DAMN WEEKEND (AGAIN) in a stressful scheduling blunder that’s making everyone pick between three of the greatest Homecomings on Earth. *Sigh* it’s cool, though, because you win with whatever weekend move to Hampton, Virginia, D.C. or ATL you choose.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Hampton, Howard and SpelHouse’s Homecoming weekend.

    Feature photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

