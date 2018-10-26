Late: Caitlyn Jenner Says She’s No Longer A Trump Supporter

Recent Trump News Seemed To Have Changed Her Mind

After a good two years of the trashiest of trash platforms for LGBTQ issues, Caitlyn Jenner finally had the epiphany that Trump was horrible.

She addressed the orange-marinated pres’ in an op-ed for The Washington Post. She said she was regretful of believing 45 could support the transgender community.

“Believing that I could work with Trump and his administration to support our community was a mistake,” she wrote. The 68-year-old brought up all the very unsupportive things Trump has done since he’s been in office, like the recent memo suggesting an infant’s sex at birth should be permanently linked to their gender identity or the rollbacks Trump made against Obama-era protections for trans students.

Now it seems Jenner is finally seeing the light. She explained her process to get to this point. At first, she thought the Republican Party would be “fertile ground” to change minds and hearts.

“Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate to claim to support this valuable, vulnerable community, and I was encouraged by the applause he received when he said at the Republican National Convention in July 2016 that he would stand up for the LGBTQ community,” she said.

Too bad Jenner missed the memo that Trump was the leader of liars and nothing he says holds weight.

“This is politics at its worst,” Jenner said. “It is unacceptable, it is upsetting, and it has deeply, personally hurt me.”

Jenner ended her piece by saying she was determined to be a leader of change.

“I will still work with anyone who is committed to help our community,” she said. She also acknowledged that her “unique position of privilege” gives her an advantage to help.

Considering Jenner’s bad calls for the last two years, it’s not certain the trans community will rally behind her. But time will tell if the forever late Caitlyn will make meaningful change.