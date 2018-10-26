BaeBurg: Meet The Melaniny Slayettes Who Sizzled South Carolina State’s Homecoming

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Baddest SCSU Homecoming Baes

There’s an HBCU gem nestled in the comforting confines of Orangeburg, South Carolina with one of the prettiest stadiums in the nation–Yep, you guessed it: South Carolina State that rivals North Carolina A&T’s GHOE as the littest, most melaniny delicious Homecoming in the Carolinas.

Hit the flip to bask in the SCSU Homecoming deliciousness.

View this post on Instagram

Forever 21

A post shared by Mel (@theciscokid_) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Might Look Lite, But I’m Heavy Tho 😏 #scsuhomecoming

    A post shared by Jaslyn Shaw'Nae (@brooklynsbaddie_) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.