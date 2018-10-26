BaeBurg: Meet The Melaniny Slayettes Who Sizzled South Carolina State’s Homecoming
Baddest SCSU Homecoming Baes
There’s an HBCU gem nestled in the comforting confines of Orangeburg, South Carolina with one of the prettiest stadiums in the nation–Yep, you guessed it: South Carolina State that rivals North Carolina A&T’s GHOE as the littest, most melaniny delicious Homecoming in the Carolinas.
Hit the flip to bask in the SCSU Homecoming deliciousness.
View this post on Instagram
Not an artist but I definitely stay drawing attention💕 • • • #girlsnxtdoorhaircompany #girlsnxtdoor #haircompany #affordablehair #bundledeals #bundles #qualityhair #atlanta #georgia #brazilanhair #malaysianhair #vietnamesehair #curly #straighthair #bodywavehair #homecoming #scsuhomecoming #southcarolina #orangeburgsc
View this post on Instagram
Homecoming was fun!!! Catching up with old friends and of course my sisters were the best parts!! My line celebrated our 10th AKAversary 💚💓 and I got to relive my cheer 🤸🏽♀️days on the field a bit. It’s official…..I am retiring my pom poms 😅😭👵🏽 until next time!! Oh, thanks weather for trashing my hair 💁🏽♀️😩😂🌚 #25 #HeartbreAKA #FormerMeacCamp #CSΨ #ΨlentDemeanor #Scstate #scstatehomecoming #Favoritecheerleaderretiring #SCSU #CentennialSoror
