BaeBurg: Meet The Melaniny Slayettes Who Sizzled South Carolina State’s Homecoming

Baddest SCSU Homecoming Baes

There’s an HBCU gem nestled in the comforting confines of Orangeburg, South Carolina with one of the prettiest stadiums in the nation–Yep, you guessed it: South Carolina State that rivals North Carolina A&T’s GHOE as the littest, most melaniny delicious Homecoming in the Carolinas.

Hit the flip to bask in the SCSU Homecoming deliciousness.