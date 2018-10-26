Bars: Rapsody And J. Cole Link Up Over A Soul-Searing 9th Wonder Beat For “Sojourner” [Audio]

Rapsody Featuring J. Cole “Sojourner”

Rapsody is one helluva MC. A rapper’s rapper, not to be trifled with, overlooked or taken lightly. Yesterday, the first single off the JAMLA compilation was released and it is FIRE.

“Sojourner” features the JAMLA first lady and J. Cole and truth be told, Jermaine snapped, but Rapsody went IN. Press play down below and let us know what you think.

Cole has been on a streak of destroying featured verses, but did Rapsody bring that streak to an end?