FloridaMan: Police Arrest 56-Year-Old White Male Cesar Sayoc In Connection To “Suspicious Package” Mail Bombs, Van Covered In Trump Stickers

Cesar Sayoc Arrested In Florida For Suspicious Package Bombs

Welp, that didn’t take long.

Cable news outlet MSNBC is reporting that police in Plantation, Florida have arrested a 56-year-old white male named Cesar Sayoc and will be charging him with the construction and distribution of the dozen pipe bombs that were sent to Donald Trump detractors.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, FBI agents surrounded a white van covered in pro-Trump stickers that was sitting in a commercial parking lot.

“Our bomb squad and K-9 Unit are currently providing assistance to our federal partners at the Opa-locka mail facility as part of the ongoing investigation into suspicious packages located in other jurisdictions,” Colome said in a statement. “This assistance is as a precautionary measure. We cannot provide additional information at this time due to the active nature of this federal investigation.”

There is a press conference scheduled at 2:30PM (EST) by the U.S. Department of Justice to address the nation and reveal more information about the person arrested and other pertinent details.

I will be speaking at the Young Black Leadership Summit in 15 minutes where I will address the investigation into the bomb packages. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

Donald Trump will be addressing the situation in a matter of minutes. We can’t even imagine what type of f***ery he’s gonna say to these Black conservatives much less what he’ll say about the arrest.

BOSSIP will keep you abreast of all breaking news.