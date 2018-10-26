Nasty Nanny: Babysitter Arrested After Being Found Drunk & Pantless In The Street

25-year-old Lauren Gelinas lost more than her job this week after police say they found her on the street, drunk, and not wearing pants, socks or shoes.

CBS 13 reports:

[Police] got a call Tuesday for a disturbance on Ohio Street. When they got there, they found 25-year-old Lauren Gelinas under the influence. Police say she told them she was babysitting two kids on that street (ages 2 & 4), and police found two small kids, under the age of five, in distress and in unsafe conditions.

The Department of Health & Human resources was immediately notified, and Gelinas was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. After pleading not guilty on Wednesday, she’s being held on 500 dollars cash bail and will be back in court in December.