Nasty Nanny: Babysitter Arrested After Being Found Drunk & Pantless In The Street
- By Bossip Staff
25-year-old Lauren Gelinas lost more than her job this week after police say they found her on the street, drunk, and not wearing pants, socks or shoes.
[Police] got a call Tuesday for a disturbance on Ohio Street. When they got there, they found 25-year-old Lauren Gelinas under the influence. Police say she told them she was babysitting two kids on that street (ages 2 & 4), and police found two small kids, under the age of five, in distress and in unsafe conditions.
The Department of Health & Human resources was immediately notified, and Gelinas was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. After pleading not guilty on Wednesday, she’s being held on 500 dollars cash bail and will be back in court in December.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.