Weekend Mood: City Girls Just Dropped Their New Video For “Not Ya Main” [Video]

City Girls Have A New Visual For Us For The Track “Not Ya Main”

If you were feeling a little sluggish trying to make it through your Friday, City Girls just dropped a video that will remind you the weekend is only a few hours away.

JT and Yung Miami hit the beach in this new visual for “Not Ya Main,” a cut of their project, PERIOD. It was directed by Gabriel Harx and will definitely get you in your tropical bag.

Peep the new video down below and if you’re in Miami, a special Free JT concert is going down next Friday featuring Fish Stix, Bre Butta, and Skeet Blak.