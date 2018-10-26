Damaged: Danity Kane Says Diddy Didn’t Really Give A Damn About Them

Danity Kane Talks About Diddy Firing Aubrey In The MTB Finale

Shannon Bex, Aubrey O’day and Dawn Richards visited Daily Buzz to talk all things Danity Kane. The group recently reunited as a trio after gaining fame as a five-woman singing group brought to the mainstream through reality television. The remaining members are currently doing spot dates as DK3. While at Daily Buzz, they were asked about the first time the group was “canceled”, courtesy of their creator Diddy.

Aubrey says everyone was actually surprised by his decision, even viewers since the group was so adorned. “We were told it was a meeting, who knows what they had on the production then. I don’t believe that it was on anyone’s mind that anyone was going to be fire or that the group would be dismantled.”

But Shannon was completely transparent about Puff’s feelings for DK. He apparently DIDN’T care for real.

“Puff didn’t care about us being a successful group. He cared about a T.V. show.” Aubrey adds, “Puff cared about himself and his pockets.” Shannon continued being honest, “he wasn’t thinking about what was best for this group. he’s like ‘uhh, let me do what’s best for me.”

Interesting. Press play to listen.

Dawn, of course, went on to do some successful things with Diddy after DK, do you think Diddy was just testing them back then?