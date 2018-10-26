She’s Baaaack?! People Think THIS Proves That Kenya Moore’s Back To Twirling On #RHOA
Kenya Moore Spotted Possibly Filming RHOA Season 11
Kenya Moore’s #TeamTwirl is bubbling with rumors that their queen’s made a return to RHOA. Last night Cynthia Bailey celebrated the launch of her new @SeagramsEscapes signature flavor Peach Bellini and ALL of the RHOA crew was in tow; NeNe, Porsha, Kandi, Eva, Marlo and newbies Shamari Devoe and Tanya Sam.
Also on hand was a heavily pregnant Kenya Moore who kicked it with Kandi and Cynthia and was seen on Instagram Stories partying.
Kenya’s presence at the party has fans speculating that she’s back twirling on RHOA—for one episode at least.
This rumor could actually have legs, partygoers claim that they saw Kenya wearing a mic pack and NeNe’s convinced that Kenya’s “desperate” to get back on RHOA.
That’s not all, however, a source is telling another news site a different story.
Hit the flip.
PageSix reports that Kenya was NOT invited by producers to Cynthia’s party and while she did wear a mic pack, they may or may not use her in the final footage.
“She was not invited by producers,” the insider said. “She attended as a guest and may or may not appear in the final edit as her appearance did not impact the story.”
Do YOU think Kenya should be allowed to reclaim her peach on RHOA?
Porsha posed with her fiancee Dennis McKinley and told fans they’ll soon know the sex of their baby.
Continue Slideshow
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.