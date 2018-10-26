Halloween Is DAT WAY: The Migos Are Selling Costumes So You Can Dress Up Like Them On Tour

Migos Now Have A Costume For Us Up On Their Website

Halloween is very quickly approaching, and we’d all be lying if we said that nobody was going to take their shot as dressing up like at least one of the Migos.

Luckily enough for everyone looking to imitate the undeniable drip of the Atlanta rappers this year, the trio is out here helping their fans replicate their style and matching outfits by offering an official costume.

Available on their official website, a costume inspired by the one-of-a-kind reflective jumpsuits worn on their currently underway Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour can be purchased for the not-so low price $125. The red suit is made of cotton and features intricate details like the reflective ink and the group’s logo. Here’s the look you’re trying to imitate if you weren’t already familiar:

The costumes aren’t exactly a surprise from these hardworking rappers, especially since they have been such a popular costume for Halloween these past few years–especially in different variations, like couples dressing up as Cardi B and Offset.

In addition to finishing up their current tour with Drake, they’re also continuing to flood the streets with music, like the people know them to do. Quavo just recently released his first solo project, Quavo Huncho which is being followed shortly thereafter by Takeoff’s solo debut The Last Rocket, which is slated for a Nov. 2 release date.

In addition to the trio going their separate ways for some individual projects this year, Culture III is expected to drop in early 2019–so no worries, we’re not at the end of the Migos era just yet.

Halloween is quickly approaching, so if you’re trying to get your Migos on, you might wanna order that jumpsuit now.